Are diamonds a girl's best friend? According to Kylie Jenner's beau / baby daddy Travis Scott, yes, they are! It is obvious that Travis loves to spoil his girl because when gifts his girlfriend, the gifts are usually jaw-dropping! A few days ago the rapper gave Kylie one of the most opulent and sophisticated presents to date. Keep in mind that when you date a Kardashian, though everything luxe is almost a requirement!

Stormi's mama was completely taken by surprise when her other-half gave her a diamond and 37mm rose gold watch from the Royal Oak / Audemars Piguet collection, valued at approximately $50,000. Since Travis had the luxurious watch personalized just for Kylie, the value (and price tag!) is that much greater.

"Babe with the spontaneous gifts," wrote the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in a video where she also added a few emojis to show her emotion. "This particular watch retails for $45,000 plain, but after all the diamond work it is valued at nearly $100,000,” jeweler Jason Arasheben from Jason Arasheben of Beverly Hills, told PEOPLE.

Her relationship with the rapper seems only to be blossoming, a personal triumph that coincides with a professional one: the makeup mogul recently released her skincare line, Kylie Skin, which sold out in a matter of hours.

Recently, the 21-year-old billionaire also treated herself with a unique dress from Julien Macdonald, valued at $16,917 - a fitted, short orange dress that oozed confidence and caught everyone's attention - which she wore to a dinner over Memorial Day weekend in L.A.