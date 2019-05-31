We live for the moment when celebrities remove their façade and come off their on-screen character: the make-up free selfies, the secret outings, their hidden friends or when they were completely human and tripped over their own foot or made a sillly mistake. When celebrities candidly open up the door to their true selves, it’s a moment to remember.

Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev, Colombian beauty Sofia Vergara, actress Mindy Kaling and singing icon Adele share a love for humor and comedy, but besides enjoying the genre, these talented ladies can also be comedians. Their social media accounts portray their hilarious sense of humor. Take a look at some of their funniest posts below!

We are glad to see they let their inner child run wild on social media which means they are in fact revealing their truest selves. These kinds of posts not only make us chuckle, but they also make us feel closer to them... maybe soon we can call them our besties?

