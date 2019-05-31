Kris Jenner has ten grandkids, and counting! See her sweet grandma moments and the title she doesn't like

Kris Jenner has no problem with being called Kris, momanager, executive producer, reality TV star or many other of the names floating around, but grandma… well, that one does not make the cut.

The Calabasas’ socialite is internationally known as Kris Jenner, but to her grandchildren she is Lovey. During a 2013 interview with People, Kris candidly revealed: “At first I was Grandma, and all of a sudden I didn't like the way that sounded. My mom had a friend called Lovey and I thought that was the cutest name.’”

The momager and Keeping up with the Kardashians' executive producer has ten grandchildren and her social media is a blend of promotional content for the hit reality series' latest season and tributes to her children and grandchildren. Check out her cutest moments:

Kris first became a grandma in 2009 after Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Mason Dash Disick with her former partner, Scott Disick, and since then, it seems like the clan is off to win some kind of competition. During an interview at the Australian show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kris said, “I used to complain, like, ‘Isn't somebody going to have a baby? A grandchild?’ And then all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of them. What have I done? I've turned on a faucet?”

On May, 10 2019, Kris became Lovey ten times over when Kim and Kanye welcome their fourth baby, and we have no doubt that she’s up for the challenge!