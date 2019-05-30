There’s no doubt Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had a day filled with emotions. Although they divorced in 2014, the former husband and wife maintain an excellent relationship for the sake of their children. Furthermore, Marc has great chemistry with his ex-wife’s fiancé and former Yankee player, Alex Rodriguez. This was more than obvious when the three stepped out to Max and Emme’s school festival in which A-Rod recorded videos of the proud parents and shared the reactions of when they see their son perform a solo in front of his entire school.

©@arod GALLERY JLo, A-Rod and their kids are one happy family Photo: @arod

Eleven-year-old Max surprised everyone with his incredible talent and voice and proved that even though he’s the most introverted of the twins, like his sister, he also inherited talent from their parents. Jennifer's boyfriend shared a video of the young boy doing a solo of Shania Twain’s You're Still the One.

Loading the player...

Wearing a cowboy hat and can-do attitude, Maximilian David took to the stage and made his parents, as well as A-Rod, incredibly proud. Alex recorded the reaction of the singer-actress and Marc, who didn’t stop clapping and singing along song while their son conquered everyone’s hearts.