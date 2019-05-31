Nicole Kidman's daughters are making a mark in Hollywood on this popular TV show

If you blink, you may miss Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s little girl’s television debut. The actress shared that her daughters, Sunday, ten, and eight-year-old Faith have a cameo in this season’s Big Little Lies. “They have a tiny little bit,” the 51-year-old actress told Good Morning America. “We see them fleeting in the classroom scenes.” Nicole, who is reprising her role as Celeste Wright for season two of the HBO drama shared that having the experience of bringing her children to work was important.

“There’s something wonderful about brining your children to work and them seeing what you do and being a part of it. And being interested and curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well.” The actress is also mother to Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, from her relationship with Tom Cruise. Nicole and her husband Keith Urban aren’t opposed to their children catching the Hollywood bug. In fact, she wants her youngest girls to get the drive to explore whatever their hearts want.

“You can’t really get kids into anything. I’ve realized,” she told Vanity Fair. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor, if anything, they tried to deter me.” Ahead of Sunday and Faith making their on-screen debut, the Aquaman star shared a rare photo of her little girls with her fans. “I am nothing without the love of my family,” she wrote.

In the image, the proud mom embraces her two little girls, shielding their faces from the camera. Having parents who are active on social media doesn’t mean Sunday and Faith have a pass. Nicole admitted that her rules have made her “unpopular” in her household. "They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have Instagram,” she said. “I try to keep some kind of boundaries.”