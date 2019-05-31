Will Smith had the cutest red carpet moment when two young fans asked him about his magical powers during the Aladdin premiere. The Walt Disney Pictures film stars the 50-year-old actor as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

The star, who is a father of three, had a sweet daddy moment when he led the girls to meet princess Jasmine, for whom they too had a tricky Aladdin-related question! Watch the video below to see the exquisitely cute interaction.

Loading the player...

The movie’s cast is clearly not only talented on screen while playing their roles, but they are also talented at improvising just the right answers to keep the Disney magic alive wherever they may be!