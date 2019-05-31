It's a family affair: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have sweet blended family moment

Alex Rodriguez and his family are celebrating a special milestone. The former MLB star’s oldest baby is growing up and heading to high school. A-Rod shared a picture of his daughter Natasha and her gang of supporters, after her middle school graduation. “How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?! Congrats Tashi, we love you!” It was a family affair. The proud graduate stood in between her parents Alex and her mother Cynthia Scurtis. Tashi was also joined in the photo by her 11-year-old sister Ella, her father's fiancé Jennifer Lopez and her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's families came together to celebrate his daughter's graduation Photo: @arod

J-Rod’s special outing comes a day after the gang came together for another special occasion. Earlier this week, Alex joined Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony at Max's recital. The 43-year-old sports commentator shared a video of him sitting in between the two singers – as they sang along and watched the children on stage. “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger.” Blending their families has never been an issue. Throughout the course of their relationship, Jennifer, 49, and Alex have shared special moments with their four children.

The pair, who got engaged in March, have shared a host of photos from holidays, vacations and celebrations – proving that they have created their own modern family. Last year, Jennifer opened up about her and Alex’s children and their instant connection. “Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away,” she told People magazine.

“It was like, 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice,'" Jennifer said. Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."