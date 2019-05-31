You have to see the wild welcome Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got from their Barcelona fans

Barcelona esta de fiesta! Miley Cyrus is set to perform at music festival Primavera Sound, and fans are going crazy! The 26-year-old and her husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she married in December 2018, arrived in the Spanish city on May 30 for her performance, which will take place at the Parc del Fòrum. Miley is set to be one of the headliners of the night. Just as the Bangerz singer arrived, dozens of excited fans were already waiting and screaming, “esta llegando (she’s coming)!”

Miley shared a clip of excited fans upon her arrival to Barcelona Photo: @mileycyrus

Miley shared a few clips of her loyal followers in full-fanatic mode and she wrote, “Yes she is.” She is Coming is the name of her seventh and latest album in which she features artists like Ghostface Killah, RuPaul and Swae Lee. Surely, the former Disney Channel star will entertain her Spanish fans with new tunes such as Mother’s Daughter, D.R.E.A.M and Cattitude, which merge rock and hip-hop.

Miley’s presence at the annual festival took fans by surprise. Cardi B was originally set to be one of the top headliners, but she had to ”unilaterally cancel her presence at the festival due to promotional commitments that can’t be postponed in the United States,” as the organization informed. Nonetheless, festival attendees were ecstatic that the Party in the USA singer was chosen as a substitute. She will appear on the same stage as Carly Rae Jepsen, Janelle Monáe and Robyn among others.

The singer is set to be one of the top headliners at music festival Primavera Sound Photo: @mileycyrus

Miley and Liam have stepped out to one public event after another. The cute couple were recently seen at the Met Gala on May 6. And back in April, they showed up to the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

In February, the entertainer told Vanity Fair why she married Liam. “We’re redefining, to be frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” she explained.