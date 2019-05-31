It was a star-studded affair down in sunny Miami, Florida for the grand opening of Porcelanosa. The Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel walked the red carpet after attending the kickoff to Miami Fashion Week. Enrique Iglesias' mother Isabel Preysler got to reunite with her children in the 305 and stunners Amaia Salamanca and Nieves Álvarez lit up the city with their red hot looks to celebrate the Spanish company, which specializes in ceramic tiles for all things, kitchen, bath and hardwood.

Antonio Banderas and Isabel Preysler attend the grand opening of Porcelanosa in Miami, Florida

The atmosphere was buzzing with starpower as the Flamenco group 'Porvenir' performed. Flashing lights caught the light bites and drinks being passed around as well as all the A-listers who arrived to ring in the grand debut. All the celebrity ambassadors raved about the company. Whether Porcelanosa is helping them redecorate their homes or literal palaces, everyone was happy to be there for them. "They are specializing in very, very unique works," Antonio told HOLA! USA. "For example, we are working with the recuperation and the recovery of the patrimonial of the royal British house. And they are working in my theater, so I have a very special attachment to them."