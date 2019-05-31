There’s no doubt Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had a day filled with emotions. Although they divorced in 2014, the former husband and wife maintain an excellent relationship for the sake of their children. Furthermore, Marc has great chemistry with his ex-wife’s fiancé and former Yankee player, Alex Rodriguez. This was more than obvious when the three stepped out to Max and Emme’s school festival in which A-Rod recorded videos of the proud parents and shared the reactions of when they see their son perform a solo in front of his entire school.

VIEW GALLERY JLo, A-Rod and their kids are one happy family Photo: @arod

Eleven-year-old Max surprised everyone with his incredible talent and voice and proved that even though he’s the most introverted of the twins, like his sister, he also inherited talent from their parents. Jennifer's boyfriend shared a video of the young boy doing a solo of Shania Twain’s You're Still the One.

Loading the player...

Wearing a cowboy hat and can-do attitude, Maximilian David took to the stage and made his parents, as well as A-Rod, incredibly proud. Alex recorded the reaction of the singer-actress and Marc, who didn’t stop clapping and singing along song while their son conquered everyone’s hearts.

MORE: Marc Anthony is blown away by daughter Emme's incredible singing talent

Loading the player...

Alex also seemed to be very proud of Jennifer's son. The pro athlete has watched him grow and surely witnessed how hard Max worked to achieve a memorable performance at his school festival. The sports broadcaster also shared an image of the school’s event program and highlighted the performance of the boy, with whom he has a father-son relationship.

VIEW GALLERY Max did an incredible solo performance of Shania Twain's You're Still the One Photo: @arod

Who would have imagined? Interestingly, Max happens to be more timid than Emme, and this is one of the few occasions in which he’s sung a solo in public. What’s more, he sang a solo at a school festival in front of his classmates and dozens of parents.

VIEW GALLERY A-Rod shared a snap of the event's progam featuring Max's name Photo: @arod

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are at this stage of wedding planning

In 2011, JLo and Marc surprised the world when they announced their separation. Three years later, the singers were officially divorced, and as evidenced, they are able to co-parent in an admirable way. On more than one occasion they have shown made it clear that they respect each other very much.

VIEW GALLERY Marc gets perfectly along with his ex-wife and her soon-to-be husband Photo: @Jlo

Last year, Marc, JLo and A-Rod met for Max and Emme's dance recital. Several snaps of the musical event were shared and Alex’s daughters, Ella and Natasha, also appeared in the snaps. Alex 'Chase' Muñiz, Arianna's brother, who is Marc’s eldest daughter, also appeared in the pics. Although the young man isn’t the salsero’s biological son, he loves him as though he were and is always present in the most important family moments.