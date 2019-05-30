Amidst the college admissions situation, Lori Loughlin “isn’t working, and her whole life has changed drastically," People reports. A source reveals the 54-year-old currently “waits around for the next court date.” The mom-of-two was dropped by the Hallmark Channel after news of the wrongdoing broke in March, and it was also reported that Lori would not be returning to her role in Netflix’s Fuller House for the fifth and final season which premieres fall 2019. On March 12, 2019, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 50 people charged for allegedly committing crimes.

Lori and her husband pleaded not guilty in April

Lori and her longtime husband allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant, William Singer, for their daughters Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, to be recruits of the USC crew team. The former Full House star and her 55-year-old husband face charges of money laundering conspiracy as well as mail fraud, and if convicted they could face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

Back in early April, Lori and Felicity Huffman, who is also being accused of paying a $15,000 bribe for a higher SAT score for one of their daughters, appeared in court for a second hearing. There, Judge M. Page Kelley reportedly asked each of them if they understood the charges against them. Lori, her husband and Felicity all agreed to the same set of conditions which included to not move without permission, surrender if sent to jail, surrender their passport, to not violate any laws and to show up to court.

Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty in April and continue to stand behind their decision. “Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case,” said an insider. “She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty.”