Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, is officially a teenager! And to celebrate her milestone birthday in true teenage form, Shiloh, whom Angelina shares with ex-husband, Brad Pitt, chose a popular Los Angeles escape room, The Basement. The hot spot is described as “a live escape room experience” and from the look of their website, it looks truly terrifying. The birthday girl was accompanied by all five of her siblings, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and ten-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as some of her close friends.

Shiloh is officially a teenager and Angelina and Brad's fourth oldest child

In case you haven’t heard of The Basement, the live escape room features real actors who turn up as the story inspired by Edward Tandy’s fictional tale unfolds. The story behind the room is that he goes mad after his mother dies and takes up on her amusement of killing animals to turn them into taxidermy. Participants are given 45 minutes to escape the room as Edward begins to not only target animals, but humans too! Eek!

The birthday girl celebrated her day at a popular Los Angeles escape room

The b-day crowd was reportedly eating custom birthday cakes and watching live performances from a magician. Angelina and Brad’s kids have grown up right before our eyes. Back in March, the 43-year-old actress stepped out with four of her six children to the premiere of Dumbo. Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox were overcome with laughter as they made their way through the red carpet.

Angelina's kids have grown so much!

The famous group stopped for a few snaps before making their way inside the El Capitan Theater in L.A. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful white chiffon dress by Atelier Versace. Her kids were dressed equally as elegant. Her eldest daughters Zahara and Shiloh coordinated in black and white ensembles, meanwhile her cute twins stepped out in blue.