Kylie Jenner's one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is living life like a boss

Stormi Webster is a mogul in the making. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s one-year-old daughter is already making trips to the office with her mother. On Tuesday, May 28, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a picture of her and her baby girl from a day at the office. “Throwback to my @kylieskin shoot with my angel baby [heart emoji] can’t wait for the sets to restock on June 5th!” In the series of photos, the 21-year-old holds her daughter in her arms for the cute snap. The mother-daughter duo looks into the camera, as Kylie takes the picture with her phone.

The duo adorably matches in pink and white ensembles. This isn’t the first-time little Stormi has joined her mother at work. Kris Jenner’s granddaughter also has a full tour under her belt – after traveling on the AstroWorld Tour with her father Travis Scott in 2018. Over the Mother’s Day holiday, the beauty mogul shared pictures of her and her little lady from another shoot. Next to the photo, that shows the pair sitting in from of a beige backdrop, Kylie wrote: “The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay.”

MORE: Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hint at giving Stormi Webster a sibling

Stormi isn’t just working like a boss, she’s eating like one too. The Kylie Skin founder recently opened up about Stormi’s favorite food. “Stormi loves sushi,” she told girl pal Heather Sanders during a vlog. “I don’t feed her anything raw.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared that she takes her daughter to popular Japanese eatery Nobu, where she dines on two things in particular. “She just loves edamame,” she added. “They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until they’re all gone. She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice.”

Taking Stormi to work, on trips and dinner has always been a dream for the mother-of-one. After welcoming her daughter in 2018, Kylie sat down for an interview with sister Kim Kardashian, where she opened up about the things she looks forward to the most with her little lady. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am," she shared with Evening Standard magazine. "I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me because right when she’s old enough, I’ll bring her everywhere.”