In case you didn't know, Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez are (squeal!) expecting a third baby together. The celebrity couple, who are parents to 8-year-old Gia Francesca and 5-year-old Dominic, previously announced the news in January with the help of their two children. Now, the 45-year-old actor is sharing an even more intimate glimpse at their new baby by sharing its first headshot sonogram.

Mario Lopez shares first sonogram of his third baby he is expecting with wife Courtney Lopez Photo: @mariolopez

The Extra TV reporter and his wife still don't know the gender of the baby, but according to the sonogram pictures, they're thinking it's a girl. "Baby Lopez #3 first headshot," he wrote alongside the photos. "Think we’re having a boy or a girl? Judging by the duck lips in pic 2 I’m sayin girl..."

When Mario and Courtney first announced they were expecting a third baby, they enlisted the help of their other two children to share the news with their fans. In the video, everyone went around the room saying their plans for 2019, and when it was time for Courtney to share her update, she squealed, “I’m having a baby!” as the rest of the Lopez clan erupted with delight. The baby is due to arrive later this summer.

The celebrity couple already have two children together —8-year-old Gia Francesca and 5-year-old Dominic Photo: @mariolopez

After revealing the news, the Extra host shared that he and Courtney were nervous that they wouldn't be able to concive another child. Alas, baby Lopez number three was a plesant and welcomed surprise. “If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” he told People magainze. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle.”