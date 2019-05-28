If you're still thinking that Miley Cyrus/Selena Gomez/Demi Lovato feud is still alive and well, think again. Miley just squashed any doubt that these three former Disney stars have any beef left between them. During an interview with Capital Breakfast, the Wrecking Ball singer shared that "there was never any competition" among the three friends growing up, despite rumors of their feud circa 2008.

During her visit to Capital Breakfast, Miley Cyrus squashed any rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

“I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition," she revealed on the radio show, adding that her confidence in herself is the same reason why she and fellow singer Ariana Grande are great friends. "That’s why Ariana is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you. So, you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one."

MORE: Selena Gomez admits Instagram made her depressed and opens up about going to therapy

I love you Selena but I listen to Demi.... @selenagomez @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/iihh6TUqKe — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 25 de mayo de 2019

The topic of conversation came up while she was addressing a specific lyric from her new song Cattitude, which reads "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi." Nicki Minaj and Cardi B famously feuded during New York Fashion Week in 2018. "I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” Miley said about the drama between the two rappers. “Actually, one of my songs says ‘You want to know if we’re really beefin’? There’s no beef. I’m a vegan.’"

Miley poked fun at her own "drama" and switched up the lyrics to "I love you Selena, but I listen to Demi..." in a Twitter post. She also joked about her and the Thank U, Next singer, writing, "I love you me, but I listen to Ari." Speaking of all artists, she believes that everyone is a star in their own right. "I think you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane," she shared. "I think what they do is so different from each other. That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share. They don’t have to break it in half. There’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens.”

“I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition," she shared during her interview

Along with Cattitude, Miley premiered two other songs—Dream and Mother’s Daughter—during her powerful performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K. on Saturday, May 25. And if you're ever waiting for the singer to choose sides, don't expect it—she listens to everything to get her pumped. “Anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to, Cardi and Nicki.”