Love can sometimes be a tricky thing among Hollywood couples. But one of our favorite celebrity romances is John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who have been married since 2010 and look to be just as in love now as they did in the beginning. Before they became husband and wife, John admits he was a proper fan of Emily’s. During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, May 26, 2019, the A Quiet Place writer and director joked: “I was full stalker-status. I was like, 'Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?'"

The 39-year-old actor then confessed he has seen the film Devil Wears Prada, where his wife stars as Emily Charlton, alongside Anne Hathaway, "give or take 72 [times]." The famous couple appeared on the British talk show to promote the upcoming sequel to the thriller in which they co-star, and when asked if it was weird to give his life partner notes, John couldn’t help but gush over the 36-year-old actress.

“It was weird because I was very nervous about it to be honest. We both were,” he said. “I think it’s one of those things where people think because we’re both in the same business, we have the same experiences, but I’ve actually never been on set with her – seen how she worked. I heard she was a diva,” he joked. The Office alum continued, “It sounds very sappy, but it’s true. I think it’s the greatest collaboration I’ve ever had in my career,” he stated.

“I’ve never seen her work and when you’re actually in the room when she does what she does, honestly it changes the air in the room. Everyone is just completely and totally stunned by what she does.” Cue the waterworks!

In a past interview with The Daily Beast, the actor said other kind words of his wifey. “She’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league,” he stated. “And so all of a sudden all of the things I loved, I got to find someone who loved that about me.” Ok, cue the waterworks, again! If this isn't love, we don't know what is.