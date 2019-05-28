Get ready for some mystery! Eva Longoria shared the first look at the trailer for her new series Grand Hotel. “Can’t wait for you all to see @grandhotel! Tune in on Monday June 17 at 10/9c on @abcnetwork! #grandhotel.” In the minute-long clip, star Roselyn Sanchez is seen showing off her fabulous bikini body in a robe as a supercut of characters in various settings plays out. In the background, the true drama unfolds as a man sets up the premise of the show. “One of these people did something to that girl, whoever it was, is going to pay.”

Grand Hotel stars HOLA! USA cover girl Roselyn Sanchez and is executive produced by Eva Longoria Photo: ABC

Grand Hotel is the latest series, executive produced by Eva, which stars a mostly-Latino cast. Grand Hotel is based on the Spanish series Gran Hotel. The new ABC drama will focus on the Mendoza family, who run the last family-owned hotel in Miami. According to promos, the series centers around a “five-star hotel, with five-star secrets.” Eva, 44, opened up about bringing the series to the United States with a special flare.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW

“It was an original Spanish format that was a period piece that happened in the 1800s and I was obsessed with it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like ‘I wanna contemporize that. What would a family-owned hotel look like today with the upstairs and the downstairs? What happens if we set it in Miami, which is a sexy character in itself? What happens if we populate it with all these wonderful and beautiful people?’”

BTS: EVA LONGORIA AND ROSELYN SANCHEZ TALK THE GLITZ, GLAM AND DRAMA OF GRAND HOTEL

In addition to Eva and Roselyn, the series also stars Demián Bichir, Bryan Craig and Wendy Raquel Robinson. The Puerto Rican beauty, and HOLA! USA cover star opened up about her character Gigi, which was created by BFF Eva especially for her. “She’s fierce, fabulous, unapologetic, complicated, and a wonderful mother,” she said inside the magazine. “But, then again, she has weird motives behind everything. And it’s awesome.”