Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating their fifth year anniversary and seem to be having the time of their lives as this has been a big year for the couple. Just this month, they welcomed their fourth baby, Psalm West. In January, Kanye began hosting his popular Sunday Services while Kim started the process of becoming a laywer. North West, Kim and Kanye's oldest daughter, also made headlines this month for her directorial debut on the home-made clip starring mama Kim for the song Old Town Road.

Since their wedding day, the make-up mogul and musical genius have not only grown their businesses and family - they have also grown their love. Kim posted a beautiful picture captioned “5 years and 4 kids. Life couldn’t be better!” She also released never-before-seen pictures of the big day - check them out in the video below!

Despite being in the spotlight 24/7, Kim and Kanye have managed to keep their relationship quite secretive and drama-free. Kanye does not seem to be a big fan of the cameras. Although he rarely appears on KUWTK (Keeping Up With the Kardashians), he has demonstrated that he always has his wife's back, he's a key member of the Kardashian clan and he's a loving dad to all his children.

