Kim Kardashian celebrates five year anniversary with Kanye West with sweet photos

Kim Kardashian is sharing some special pictures from a very special day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband Kanye West marked their fifth wedding anniversary on May 24. In honor of the occasion, the beauty mogul shared some incredibly sweet photos. “A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago,” she wrote. In the photos, the Famous rapper and his groomsmen put on their suits. The series also features shots of Kim’s stunning wedding dress and the complete bridal/groom parties standing at the alter.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY In honor of their fifth wedding annviersary Kim Kardashian shared BTS pics from her wedding to kanye West

Prior to the post, the social media maven shared more of intimate pics of her and her husband from their big day. “5 years ago today I married my best friend.” The A-list couple’s famous friends chimed with congratulatory messages. Jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz – who designed Kim’s ring – wrote. “It was amazing. Happy anniversary.” Simon Huck, Chris Appleton, Chance the Rapper and more shared well wishes. Kim and Kanye tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy. The pair’s oldest daughter North was just a baby at the wedding.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's latest makeup range is inspired by her wedding day look

Now, the musician and the reality TV star are parents to Saint, three, Chicago, one-year-old, and Psalm, who they welcomed earlier this month. In keeping up with celebrating the special day, Kim’s older sister Kourtney shared her favorite picture. The photo was of Kourtney and Scott Disick's nine-year-old son Mason catching some zzz’s under a table. “My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim’s wedding is this one of Mason. We couldn’t find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer,” she shaed.

VIEW GALLERY The rapper and the KKW Beauty maven married on May 24 in Italy

MORE: Kim and Kanye West welcome baby number 4!

“We finally found him asleep underneath a table in the back room in the old Italian fortress where we were all getting ready. My baby is so big now Penelope was just a baby at the wedding and Reign was in my tummy but nobody knew yet. Happy five year anniversary! “