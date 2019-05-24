Two worlds collided on The Graham Norton Show when Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner appeared as guests on the late night British talkshow. In case you're not up to date with the important things in life, Joe Jonas famously dated T-Swift back in 2008 and is currently married to the Game of Thrones actress after they eloped following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. So, these two ladies visiting the same talkshow on the same night and sitting on the same couch is kind of a big deal.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner appeared on The Graham Norton Show on the same night

It's already enough coincidence that both Taylor and Sophie were guests on the show, but turns out, they were sporting the same hairdo—shoulder-length hair with blunt blangs. The Me singer is known for her iconic bangs, but the GoT actress debuted her new locks before visiting the show.

During the show, the two A-listers seemed incredibly relaxed and having a pleasant time. While Taylor told a story about her Rolling Stone cover, where she crashed her car twice while driving the journalist, everyone on the couch laughed along, including Sophie.

Taylor recently went on the The Ellen Degenres Show and revealed that she regretted putting Joe on the spot ten years ago when she let slip on national television that he broke up with her over the phone. "I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and are reportedly having a wedding ceremony in France in the summer

While talking to Graham Norton, Sophie revealed some details about her last minute Vegas wedding that was live-streamed. "Well, we didn't choose [Diplo] to be our wedding photographer," she laughed. "He just kind of decided to live stream it." As for her summer wedding, the actress was hush hush about it. Still, we got some info when Graham Norton guessed it would be held on July 15 just outside the Mont Bélier region in France. Sophie couldn't keep a straight face. Until the next Jonas wedding!