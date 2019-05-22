Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom bring the handsome (and style) at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio had a new buddy on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 23. The 44-year-old actor walked the carpet with pal Orlando Bloom. Orlando, 40, and Leo, were a dapper duo as they brought the handsome to The Traitor premiere. Cannes’ sun didn’t stop the men from bringing the handsome. In fact, it allowed them to add a little extra flare. Both the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Titanic star rocked dark shades with their tux’s.

Leo was handsome in black on black. Katy Perry’s leading man was equally as stylish in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie. The men walked the extended carpet with Alejandro Agag, and more cast and crew of the Italian film. The Traitor is the true tale of Tommaso Buscetta, the disgraced Sicilian mob boss. Prior to their red carpet outing, Leo and Orlando attended the Formula E dinner in celebration of the documentary And We Go Green.

Leo made his first appearance at the film festival with his buddy and co-star Brad Pitt. The veteran actors arrived in style for the premiere of their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 22. The film’s director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Margot Robbie joined Brad and Leo for photo ops on the carpet. After the screening, which garnered a six-minute standing ovation from the audience. Quentin thanked Leo, Brad and the rest of the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood cast for their hard work.

Leo and Orlando attended a events alongside each other at the Cannes Film Festival

“To my wonderful actors, producers, and the studio that helped me make this movie,” he told the crowd. “Thank you for being such a fantastic audience, for the first time we ever showed it to an audience. See you on the Croisette.” Camila Monroe, who has been dating Leo since 2018, made an appearance in support of her beau and her stepfather Al Pacino.