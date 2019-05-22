Terminator: Dark Fate's Natalia Reyes shares set secrets and reveals what Arnold is really like

Since being cast as Dani Ramos in Terminator: Dark Fate, Natalia Reyes has been on one wild ride, and we aren't only talking about in the movie. After an intense audition process (five rounds and a trip to Ireland to be exact), the Colombian actress, who discovered her love of acting at age nine when she was still living in Bogotá, was cast alongside Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Watch the video to find out what she and the original Terminator bonded over, how she and Diego became fast friends and what it was like being a part of such an iconic franchise — she wasn't even born when the first movie came out in 1984!

Loading the player...

Paramount Pictures' Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1.

RELATED: Watch the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer now