Kris Jenner shares the sweet inspiration behind Kim and Kanye's baby's name

Kris Jenner is a proud grandmother of ten! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate on May 9. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shocked fans when she revealed her son’s name along with the first picture. “Psalm West,” she wrote. On Wednesday, May 22, Kim’s momager and baby Psalm’s Lovey (she prefers Lovey rather than grandma) shared what inspired the duo to name their son.

Kris shared the inspiration behind Kim and Kayne's fourth child's name Photo @kimkardashianwest

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is the star (and director) of new music video

“The inspiration was the book of psalms in the bible,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. He’s such a blessing so it’s perfect. He’s just adorable.” Kris, who is also grandmother to Mason, Penelope, Reign, Dream, North, Saint, Chicago, True and Stormi, joked about the overwhelming number of children in her family. “Everyone’s outnumbered me," she said.

ng Up with the Kardashians star has 10 grandchildren Photo: @krisjenner

Prior to the KKW Beauty mogul’s announcement, fans were certain they guessed the name of baby West number four. After Kim shared a series of bear emojis on social media posts, followers were sure she and the Famous rapper would name their child Bear West.

KRIS JENNER'S GRANDKIDS ARE A DREAM: A LOOK AT THEIR CUTEST MOMENTS

Kris recently got the surprise of her life when she found out through her oldest daughter Kourtney and six of her grandchildren, that Kim was getting ready to welcome her baby while visitng The Ellen Degeneres Show. During the special Mother’s Day special, the 63-year-old revealed the best part about being a mom. “For me, I just enjoyed from the moment I got pregnant – and I knew every time I was pregnant,” she told the host. “I just loved giving birth.”