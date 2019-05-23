The Terminator is back! It's been four years since we last saw the human-disguised cyborg assassin, and this November, audiences will now get another action-packed story. Terminator: Dark Fate stars original cast memembers Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 robot. It will also include newcomers Mackenzie Davis and Mexican-American actor Gabriel Luna.

Directed by Tim Miller (director of Deadpool), this will be the sixth film in theTerminator series. James Cameron, who directed the first two films of the sage, will be back on board to produce Terminator: Dark Fate.

The film is set decades after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and will see Sarah Connor acting as protector to a young woman named Dani Ramos and her group of friends as they try and dodge the attempts of a liquid metal Terminator sent from the future.

Terminator: Dark Fate premieres in theaters November 1.