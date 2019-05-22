Cannes 2019 has been full of memorable celebrity couple moments (please see Nick Jonas holding an umbrella for Priyanka Chopra), but there's one A-list relationship that became red carpet ~official~ at the glitzy film festival. Brooklyn Beckham and his model girlfriend Hana Cross chose the Grand Palais to make their first red carpet appearance as a couple.
Brooklyn Beckham and his model girlfriend Hana Cross made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival
As you could see, David and Victoria Beckham's son is all grown up. The 20-year-old arrived looking dapper at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming flick Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In true ~couple~ fashion, the duo matched for the special occasion. Brooklyn wore a classic black tux designed by Ferragamo, while Hana rocked a stunning black leather gown also designed by ferragamo. The two were spotted packing on major PDA as they walked the star-studded carpet.
MORE: Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet
The following day, Brooklyn and Hana dressed to the nines once again for another glam Cannes event. They enjoyed a private dinner hosted by Alejandro Agag to celebrate the World Premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green.
The couple attended a private dinner hosted by Alejandro Agag to celebrate the World Premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green
The couple began dating in December 2018 and have been together for six months. Brooklyn was previously in a relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz, and the relationship ended last spring in April 2018 after dating on-and-off for years.
We can't wait to see what other looks this gorgous couple serve in future red carpets!