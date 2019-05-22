Cannes 2019 has been full of memorable celebrity couple moments (please see Nick Jonas holding an umbrella for Priyanka Chopra), but there's one A-list relationship that became red carpet ~official~ at the glitzy film festival. Brooklyn Beckham and his model girlfriend Hana Cross chose the Grand Palais to make their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

As you could see, David and Victoria Beckham's son is all grown up. The 20-year-old arrived looking dapper at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming flick Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In true ~couple~ fashion, the duo matched for the special occasion. Brooklyn wore a classic black tux designed by Ferragamo, while Hana rocked a stunning black leather gown also designed by ferragamo. The two were spotted packing on major PDA as they walked the star-studded carpet.

MORE: Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet

The following day, Brooklyn and Hana dressed to the nines once again for another glam Cannes event. They enjoyed a private dinner hosted by Alejandro Agag to celebrate the World Premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green.

The couple attended a private dinner hosted by Alejandro Agag to celebrate the World Premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green

The couple began dating in December 2018 and have been together for six months. Brooklyn was previously in a relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz, and the relationship ended last spring in April 2018 after dating on-and-off for years.

We can't wait to see what other looks this gorgous couple serve in future red carpets!