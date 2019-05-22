By now you must have heard about the series finale of Game of Thrones. For the most part, everyone was disappointed with how the show ended its final season—there was a legit petition signed by 1.3 million fans to "remake season 8 with competent writers" before the final episode even aired. But it's not just the millions of fans around the world voicing their opinions—celebrities and politicians are also giving their take on the show. This week, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren sat down to talk all things GoT, and (spoiler alert) they weren't fans of it!

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down with Senator Elizabeth Warren to give their take on the Game of Thrones series finale

The main reason why they didn't like it was that it didn't shed a posisitve light for women in power. "I'm disappointed by it," Alexandria said in the video. "I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world and then the last two episodes it's like, 'Oh, they're too emotional.' The end." Elizabeth also agreed saying, "I was just really — meh."

MORE: Anna Wintour gives her opinion of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'red lipstick and hoop earrings'

MORE: Emila Clarke had this relatable reaction to her character's fate on Game of Thrones

It's no surprise these two women were frustrated with the finale, especially with the show's heroine, Daenerys Targaryen, becoming the "Mad Queen" after she was built to be a strong female character throughout the show's eight season run. At one point, Alexandria exclaims, "It's like, ugh, this was written by men!" and says they need "to get some feminist analysis up in HBO."

At age 29, Alexandria is the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress, while Elizabeth is running to become the first woman to become President of the United States in 2020. To them, the finale destroyed their hopes for the show's female protagonists to rule over Westeros.

The two ladies agreed that the show didn't shed a positive light on women

One female character did see a win, but not in Elizabeth's eyes, who thought Sansa should've fought for the main iron throne. "So I was even willing at the end to make a quick allegiance shift to when Dany went nuts. So I was over to Sansa. I was like Team Sansa. I will re-do my shirts, the whole thing," she said.

"And yet, Sansa, who already is Queen of the North, thank you very much—she walks away saying: 'And I'll still be Queen of the North.' Come on, Sansa! Go for the big one!" In conclusion, everyone is still seething over the GoT ending. D.B Weiss and David Benioff, your move.