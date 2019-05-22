Eva Longoria gave us an inside scoop into her beautiful relationship with fellow Latina, Salma Hayek, when she posted a cute video of them at a dinner in Cannes. Both stars are in town attending the 2019 Cannes International Film Festival.

In the video, Salma is seen mixing certain ingredients on her plate and when Eva asks her what she is doing, the star from the upcoming The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard explains that she’s making her own version of avocado. The video is also a demonstration of the stars' love for Hispanic culture, since both are speaking in Spanish!

On the same day, Eva posted a picture with her dear friend and stated: “I love this woman. She is full of life and energy and passion. To witness her is to bask in pure light. Truly a special, special woman. She’s soooo beautiful on the outside but her heart and mind are the most attractive things about her!”