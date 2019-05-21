Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio make their return to Cannes – and they couldn't look better

The boys are back at Cannes! Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were a pair of handsome stars as they walked the long red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, in support of their upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday, May 21. Brad, 55, and Leo, 44, were equally sharp in black tuxedos with bowties. The two stars of the film were joined by director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Margot Robbie. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is based on the lives of an actor and his longtime friend and stunt double who navigate 1969 L.A., premiered at the prestigious film festival.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere of their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Cannes Photo: Getty Images

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie got a six-minute standing ovation. After the screening, Quentin, who premiered his film Pulp Fiction on the same platform 25 years ago, praised the film’s stars. “To my wonderful actors, producers, and the studio that helped me make this movie,” he told the crowd. “Thank you for being such a fantastic audience, for the first time we ever showed it to an audience. See you on the Croisette.”

WATCH: THE STAR-STUDDED TRAILER FOR ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Brad and Leo, who starred alongside each other in 2015’s The Audition, were excited at the chance to work with each other again. In an interview with Esquire, the Titanic star opened up about working with his pal for the new film. "In a weird way, when we were doing the movie, my relationship with Brad clicked," he shared.

Photo: Getty Images

"It was very early on where he improvised a line and it changed everything. In the scene, as it was written, I’m coming to set hungover. And I am basically getting my fate handed to me, discovering what my future is going to be in this industry. And I’m really down. And in the scene, Brad ad-libs; he just comes out with this line, he looks at me and says, ‘Hey, you’re Rick f–king Dalton. Don’t you forget that.’”