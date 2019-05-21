Can you spot all the stars in the latest 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' trailer?

It’s time to go to Hollywood! The new trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, premiered and is bigger than ever. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Chilean actress Lorenza Izzo is centered around the changing climate in Los Angeles in 1969.

The trailer is just as big as the film, as it confirms the roles of some of the biggest A-List stars. The late Luke Perry, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Al Pacino all make their premiere appearances in the trailer. Watch the clip above for the full trailer and catch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when it hits the big screen July 26.