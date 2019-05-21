Marc Anthony reveals the important question he asked 11-year-old daughter about her singing

Marc Anthony knows his little girl has talent. The Puerto Rican superstar and Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme sent waves around the internet after she showed off her vocal ability in JLo’s tour vlog. The 50-year-old shared that he is blown away. “I asked her, ‘Emme, why do you like to sing?’ and she goes, ‘Because it feels good, daddy,” he shared during an interview with iHeartLatino. “It’s the perfect answer, you know when singing feels good she’s just emoting. It was the cutest thing.”

The Vivir Mi Vida singer also shared that Emme’s twin brother Max also has a knack for songs. “Max sings too,” the proud father shared. “He’s passionate.” As for his reaction to his children’s ability to perform, the Está Rico singer has one goal. “Music was a big part of my life, growing up,” he added. “I hope it does for her what it does for me. If that’s what she wants to do.”

With a decades long career in the books, Marc knows the ins and outs of the industry. As for any advice he has for his daughter – outside of daddy mode – having passion is key. “ Do it cause she loves it, not cause she has to,” he said. “Not for popularity, not for money, not for fame, not for likes. Do it because it makes you feel a certain way. That’s why that answer that she gave me was the answer that I needed to hear.”

Just like Emme, Marc had a supportive father who inspired him to make music. "Dad was always a musician, and it shows me that you never stop being a musician," he shared. "I signed him to Magnus at 80-years-old and he recorded his album, had his first number one song, and was nominated for a GRAMMY. He is consistent and I am the luckiest man to have him as my father."