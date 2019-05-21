Diane Guerrero may play a superhero with 64 different personalities in Doom Patrol, but she has her favorite. “I think [it] would be Hammerhead because she is strong and just says what’s on her mind,” the DC Universe’s Crazy Jane star tells HOLA! USA. “Despite her tough exterior, she really cares.” And so does Diane, who continues to use her platform for good. We caught up with the 32-year-old as she helped vitafusion’s Fruit Tree Planting Project at the Los Sures Housing Community in Brooklyn, New York.

Watch the video to learn why this cause is important to her, how playing Crazy Jane has been “a hell of a ride” and if we will see her in the final season of Orange is the New Black.