Eva Mendes dishes on her daughters learning Spanglish and how Ryan Gosling changed her mind on this hot topic

Eva Mendes is running into an all too common situation within English and Spanish speakers. On Monday, May 20, 2019, Eva appeared on The Talk where she opened up about her love Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda, four and two-year-old, Amada. The actress and fashion entrepreneur revealed she and her handsome beau are experiencing a slight dilemma as they teach their girls Spanish. "Well, the Spanish in my home... I'm Cuban and we're trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it's harder than I thought," the actress explained.

Eva says her daughters are picking up on Spanglish

"I speak Spanglish and that's what they're picking up. So it's adorable but it's technically not a language. It's Spanglish. The 45-year-old fashion designer continued, "So our little girl will be like, 'Mommy, my boca (mouth) hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente (tooth).' It's so cute but that is not really gonna go great out there." This sounds like cuteness overload!

Although the Cuban-American beauty is fully dedicated to her little girls, Eva also touched upon the subject of a time when the thought of having children was something that was distant. During the show, co-host Sara Gilbert asked Eva "what changed your mind" when it came to having kids and immediately the movie star answered, "Ryan Gosling."

Eva addressed how having children was a distant thought until she met Ryan Gosling

"I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan," she told Sara. "I was like, 'Oh I get it. I don't want children, I want your children. I want your babies." Again, cuteness overload!

However, this isn't the first time the Hitch actress lets us in on her previous way of thinking towards having children. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, the fashion mogul said, “It was the furthest thing from my mind. Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. I was very specific to him.”