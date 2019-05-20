It was a family affair at Cannes for Eva Longoria and her family! The Desperate Housewives alum stepped out with her husband José Bastón and their 10-month-old baby Santiago for the Global Gift Initiative event at Cannes on Monday, May 20. As expected, the trio dressed up for the occasion, including baby Santiago!

The 44-year-old actress wore a stunning floor-length royal blue gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with equally sparkly earrings and strappy, black heels. The Latina Powerhouse also beautifully styled her hair with Hollywood side-swept waves. Her husband, José, also looked dapper in a classic black tux. But let's be honest, the real star of this outing was baby Santiago.

The 10-month-old baby arrived to the gala dressed to the nines in a mini black tux with—wait for it—socks as shoes! It was truly an adorable moment in Cannes. Eva previously posted about Santi's first Cannes exprience in a sweet Instagram post that showed them frolicking on the beaches of the French Riviera. "My ray of sunshine," she wrote alongside a photo of the two.

This is the first time the family steps out for a Cannes event together. The Global Gift Initiative Gala is especially important to the actress because she is serving as the honorary chair of the event. The cause is one close to Eva's heart. It is a philanthropic non-profit organization that "aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need."They create campaigns and partnerships with major brands and global ambassadors to help meet basic needs of vulnerable groups.

For the past few days, Eva has been strutting gorgeous gowns and outfits for the Cannes Film Festival. We can't wait to see what else she wear for the second week of the festival!