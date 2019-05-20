Sofia Vergara proved to be one of us by hosting a Game of Thrones themed party. The party was a celebration with friends and family and included everything GOT, from cake and cupcakes to cups and costumes.

The Colombian beauty is evidently a big fan of Game of Thrones and has been following it since the beginning, eight seasons ago! For the series finale, Sofia decided to end it with a bang! She hosted a premiere party with friends and family at home, and she repeated the event for its final episode. Take a peek at how the Modern Family actress celebrated from the comfort of her own home with her Jon Snow fluffy blanket and yummy treats:

Loading the player...

Sofia’s shirt may have said “you know nothing," - referring to the infamous line uttered by Jon Snow's very first love interest, Ygritte (played by Kit Harington's wife in real life, Rose Leslie!), "You know nothing, Jon Snow," - but now that the season is over, we pretty much know everything... about the show AND about Sofia's obsessive love for it!