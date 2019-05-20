Singer Bebe Rexha made a powerful statement about body confidence, sharing an unretouched photo of herself wearing a bikini while on vacation in Puerto Rico. Famed for taking on online bullies and body shamers, Bebe posted the pic, in which she shows off her gorgeous curves in a red two-piece swimsuit, to her 8.2million Instagram followers, and soon notched up over a million 'likes', including one from her Say My Name collaborator J Balvin.

While she will soon be the Jonas Brothers' opening act, Bebe was on vacation in San Juan when she posted the shot on social media along with a caption explaining her rationale for sharing the unaltered picture in her Victoria's Secret bikini. "I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat," she wrote. "I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn't... Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."

In addition to J Balvin's 'like', Bebe got some more support from some of her famous fans. Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui clearly loved the picture, writing in the comments: "A REAL WOMAN W BAWDY."

The singer had previously told Health magazine that she was told to lose weight when her career started to kick off. "When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into bootcamp shape?'" she said. "I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up."

Bebe's career has been red hot as of late and fans can next see her as the opening act on the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour which kicks off in Miami on August 7.