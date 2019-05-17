Jessica Alba reveals which one of her children she thinks is the cutest

Jessica Alba isn’t picking her favorite kid, but she does know who is the cutest. During her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the mother-of-three shared that it’s her son Hayes who takes the lead in the looks department. “He’s cuter than my daughters for sure,” she told the late-night host. Jessica may enjoy doting over her and Cash Warren’s one-year-old son but he’s got heart for someone else. “This is my first boy, so I really thought that he would be into me. Not so much,” she quipped.

“He loves Cash. It doesn’t make sense. Cash will walk in the other side of the house. He’ll just hear the door open and be like ‘dada’ from highchair. He’s like please get me out of this chair away from all of these women.’” Jessica and her husband are also parents to Honor, ten and seven-year-old Haven. The Honest founder revealed that it’s her younger daughter who is better in the big sister department.

“She’ll have an American Girl doll on one hip and my son on the other hip,” she said about Haven. She continued: “She was complaining about her leg and we were all wondering what’s going on. It’s because she holds this heavy baby on her hip. He’s half her size.” While her oldest daughter isn’t into bonding with her little brother, she has a flare for something else.

After sharing that she doesn’t allow her girls to date or encourage anything dramatic, the No Activity star shared that her daughter sees things a little differently. “She goes, ‘but I love drama’” as she mimics her ten-year-old. “It’s so messed up. I’m just not emotionally ready for a pretween or a tween. Like hormones and questions.”