Grumpy Cat, the little feline whose permanent scowl made her an internet sensation and instant celebrity, has passed away at the age of seven. Grumpy Cat's owners announced the news on Friday, May, 17 with a heartfelt post on Instagram that featured a photo of the cat scowling.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," the statement read. Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died earlier in the week surrounded by her family. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

The celebrity cat rose to fame six years ago after her owner Tabatha Bundesen posted a photo of Tardar Sauce on reddit with the caption: "Meet Grumpy Cat." According to Tabatha, Grumpy Cat's facial expression was caused by an underbite and feline dwarfism. Her back legs were also different, which caused her to usually sit in an odd position. Despite having a grumpy face, Grumpy Cat was also incredibly cuddly and loved to be held.

But it was her "grumpy" expression that catapulted her to viral fame. Besides being the star of memes—she won the Meme of the Year award at the 2013 Webby Awards—she also starred in her own Lifetime Christmas movie, “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever,” she was featured in campaigns for Honey Nut Cheerios and she was on the cover of New York Magazine. Her book The Grumpy Guide to Life: Observations by Grumpy Cat reached The New York Times’s advice, how-to and miscellaneous best-seller list.

Her reach was worldwide. "Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” Tabatha wrote. "Her spirit will continue to live on through fans everywhere."