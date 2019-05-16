Royal watchers, cancel all your Friday night plans! It has come to our attention that the Meghan and Harry Plus One CBS News Special airs on Friday, May 17. CBS This Morning co-host and Meghan’s friend, Gayle King, sits down with the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends for an intimate look at the new family of three since the arrival of their first child, Archie Harrison. So who stars in the royal special? Meghan’s longtime friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin and actress Janina Gavankar are confirmed to appear in the one-hour primetime special.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019

During his interview, Daniel opens up about the negativity the new mom receives from the British press. “What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them,” Martin says of the reports and headlines, tears visibly welling up. “It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I’ve worked with her, she’s never had a diva fit, never.”

During the CBS special, Janina opens up about Meghan's desire to become a mother

“I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press,” he adds. Meanwhile, Meghan’s longtime friend Janina dishes on the 37-year-old royal’s desire for motherhood. “Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She’s always wanted to be a mom,” she says.

Daniel was one of Meghan's guests at her luxe baby shower in New York

After nine months of anticipation, Meghan and Harry’s newborn son came into the world on May 6, 2019 and is seventh in line to the throne. Archie Harrison is making history as the first British-American, biracial baby born into the British royal family. “Their child is going to represent what the world is now,” says Daniel. “It’s the dawn of a new generation.”

Besides the joyful news of becoming parents, the happy couple has another reason to celebrate as they are getting ready to complete their one-year anniversary on May 19.

Meghan and Harry Plus One airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17.