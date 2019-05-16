In case you're not caught up with Kardashian news, hola and let me give you a quick refresher: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate, the baby boy may or may not be named Bear West and in the biggest plot twist of all, Kim K is going to law school (yes, law school) while juggling life as a parent to a newborn baby. Now, the supermom wants everyone to know that she's studying to become a lawyer by providing her team with incredibly cute "Kim is my lawyer" merch.

Kim Kardashian made "Kim is my lawyer" sweatshirts for her team Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to flaunt some new sweaters she made for her team. "You guys, today I am studying, and I am making my attorneys wear this sweatshirt," she said while filming the Instagram video. In the clip, one of her attorneys proudly sported the "Kim is my lawyer" top.

The 38-year-old star also documented her studies for the night, which took place while her newborn baby slept. "Studying today while the babe is sleeping," she wrote and then added a picture of her study questions. If there are people questioning whether Kim is actually studying to become a lawyer, please see below for the proof. In her notes, there are words like intent, lawful objection and liability. In other words, it's true—Kim K will be a lawyer, people!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented her study night on Instagram Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

The reality star is also aware of her "haters." She previously addressed them in a heartfelt post. “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane,'” she said. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals.”

She also shared details about her hectic schedule and how she's making time for this because it is a dream of hers. "For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying," she said. "There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams."

In the past, she's addressed her "hater," writing that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals" Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

