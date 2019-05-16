Alex Rodriguez tries out for JLo's 'It's My Party Tour' see the hilarious clip

Alex Rodriguez is ready to get out on the floor! Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend gave his followers a behind the scenes look at her It’s My Party Tour rehearsal and his moves. The MLB star took to his Instagram to share that he was gearing up to hit the road alongside his leading lady. “Trying out for the #JLoIt’sMyPartyTour! Think I got a shot?”

Loading the player...

A-Rod has been around long enough to get the moves. As he danced along, Jennifer wasn’t fazed and remained focused on perfection. Maybe we will see Alex on the stage – stay tuned.