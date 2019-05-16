It’s family first for Roselyn Sanchez and Eva Longoria. The HOLA! USA May/June cover star sat down with her BFF (and Latina Powerhouse) for a one-on-on chat about family and life. Not only are the two women breaking barriers and making changes in Hollywood, they are doing it all while balancing the most important job…motherhood. “Ros is one of the best moms I know,” Eva said. “One of the best working moms I know, best actress I know. When I came into this industry, you were the only one I looked up to.”

The Grand Hotel actress opens up about her trick behind managing it all, the important thing she shares with her seven-year-old daughter Sebella Rose, all while Eva listens as a new mom herself. Read more from Roselyn and Eva’s interview in the latest issue of HOLA! USA available to subscribers on May 6 and on newsstands everywhere on May 17.