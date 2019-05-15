Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl has reached this milestone – kind of

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s little girl is growing up, and quickly! The NBA star took to his Instagram story to share a picture of his and Khloe’s one-year-old daughter showing off her latest milestone. “My little scholar,” the 28-year-old wrote on Insta-stories with a photo of True holding up a book. Tristan felt sentimental, also sharing a picture of two-year-old son Prince. “Mi bwoy sweet," he wrote on the picture of his son smiling on the slide.

Tristan Thompson shared a sweet photo of his daughter Photo: Instagram/realtristan13

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers' forward shared a picture of him enjoying some quality time with his baby girl at her birthday party. “My princess. I love you so much,” he wrote around a series of heart emojis. On her actual birthday, the basketball player shared a series of photos dedicated to his baby girl. “Happy Bday True.”

Although Khloé and Tristian are officially broken up, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was in good spirits over Mother’s Day weekend as she celebrated with her daughter. “It’s Mother’s Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the selfie of her and her smiling daughter. Khloé doesn’t mind sharing her emotions when it comes to her baby girl.

Ahead of her first birthday, the Good American designer reflected on how thankful she is for her “blessing.”

“Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad,” she tweeted. “Time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment, bring me the tissue.”