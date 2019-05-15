Meghan Markle’s best friend and former stylist, Jessica Mulroney is getting ready for her first mother-daughter trip. The Toronto native took to Instagram to hint at an upcoming vacay with her four-year-old, Ivy. However, the sweet snap led many to jump to the conclusion that she may be on her way to meet Prince Harry and Meghan’s newborn, Archie Harrison. Next, to a photo of her little girl and a cute pair of matching mother-daughter shoes, the fashionista wrote,” Packing for our first mother/daughter trip. Are matching shoes too much?”

Jessica took to Instagram to share she has an upcoming mother-daughter trip Photo: Instagram/@jessicamulroney

As one of the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends, Jessica is believed to be one of the top runners to become the royal baby’s godmother alongside Kate Middleton and Abigail Spencer. Meghan and Jessica’s friendship goes way back. The two are longtime friends, and Meghan is godmother to Jessica’s twin boys, Brian and John, seven, who carried Meghan’s train on her wedding day.

The royal couple welcomed their first child on Monday, May 6, but only select family members such as Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate are the lucky ones who’ve already met baby Archie. If Jessica is indeed on her way to meet him, she would be Meghan’s first friend to meet the little guy.

Meghan and Jessica have been close friends for many years

As a mother-of-three, Jessica surely has many useful mommy tips for the new mom. In a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, the 39-year-old gave advice for all moms out there. “Even when you work from home, getting yourself dressed is the first step," she said. "I often find there are days where I’ll be in my pajamas all day. I feel like a useless human being.”

The Canadian stylist was also one of the guests, who attended Duchess Meghan's luxe star-studded baby shower in New York, so the thought of her becoming a godmother is a high possibility.