North West directs her first music video starring mom Kim Kardashian

North West is the star of the show! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl is taking after her parents and putting her creative genes to use. On Tuesday, May 14, new mommy Kim took to her Instagram to share a music video featuring her and her oldest daughter – directed by the five-year-old. “What we do on maternity leave…Directed and Choreographed by North @lilnasx.” In the video, KimYe’s daughter takes center stage as she dances to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ song Old Town Road. The clip begins with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star walking out in her best cowgirl attire and director North telling her, “That’s not how you do it.”

For the remainder of the video, it’s all eyes on North as she dances in the hallway of her family’s home in an outfit inspired by Jesse from Toy Story. Northie has been known to steal the show during her father’s Sunday Service each week. The KKW Beauty star is getting in some quality time with her children, after welcoming her fourth child – a boy – last week. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” the makeup maven tweeted on May 10.