Get ready to check into the Grand Hotel! Roselyn Sanchez sat down with executive producer Eva Longoria for a fun chat for HOLA! USA about their new ABC show. In the video, the two women give a glimpse into what set life was like, why Demian Bichir is the perfect co-star and how Roselyn brought a bit of her character, Gigi, home. “There’s always something that you bring to the table as a person to a character,” the HOLA! USA May/June cover star says. “With Gigi, it’s all about family and Gigi will kill anybody or her family.” Eva added: “And so would Ros!”

Be sure to catch Roselyn and the rest of the cast in Grand Hotel, airing June 17 on ABC. And for more of their girl talk, pick up the new issue of HOLA! USA, available to subscribers on May 6 and on newsstands on May 17.