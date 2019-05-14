Model, artist, producer, mother and philanthropist - truly, is there anything Roselyn Sanchez can’t do?

The Puerto Rican gal has worked her way up in the Hollywood ranks and her beautiful personality and success speak for themselves. Currently, Roselyn is producing and directing her own film, Satos, about an animal rescue shelter’s struggle to get back on its feet after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico.

Recently, Roselyn and her husband, Eric Winter, graced the cover of HOLA! USA’s May / June 2019 issue along with their adorable children, Sebella and Dylan.

In case you are not familiar with Roselyn’s start in the industry and how the multi-talented beauty has come to star alongside Eva Longoria, penned her own film and earned a name for herself in Hollywood, make sure to check out her career and life highlights in the video below:

Overall, Roselyn’s courage and determination that led her to leave her beloved island in her early twenties in pursuit of a career in the performing arts is the reason behind her success more than 20 years later. In 2019 Roselyn is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, a role model for Latinas and a wonderful mother and wife!