Jennifer Lopez shares the 'secret sauce' behind the 'It's My Party' tour

Jennifer Lopez is 25 days away from the kick-off of her massive It’s My Party Tour – and she's already sharing the biggest key to the show’s success! “The secret sauce to putting together a great show for tour is the setlist and I don’t think enough people concentrate on that” the Medicine singer revealed in her latest YouTube video. “There are many songs I know that are going to make it into the show.” The Jenny from the Block singer playfully added: “Hits, hits, hits. If I go see Madonna, I wanna see Like a Virgin.”

Jennifer Lopez shared the secret to having a successful tour

JLo’s latest tour will come right in time for her 50th birthday. What better way to mark the occasion than going on the road and celebrating with her biggest fans? “The name of the tour is It’s My Party,” she shared. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, it’s a big birthday, we’re going on tour.’ I want it to be like the experience the minute you walk into the arena it’s my birthday party.” In the nearly four-minute clip, which is the first of the Making the It’s My Party Tour series on her channel, Jennifer sits with her team as they hash out the details.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break the Met Gala's biggest rule

The World of Dance judge puts her ideas on display, as she discusses everything from costumes and finding a way to incorporate Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s song Shallow. It's My Party will be JLo’s first full tour in almost six years. Jennifer’s celebration will start on June 7 in Los Angeles, California at the Forum and run through July 25, when it stops for the final date in Miami, Florida.

The secret sauce to putting together a great show for tour is the setlist," JLo shared in her YouTube channel

MORE: JLo's hilarious 3am antics from the set of her upcoming film Hustlers

With just weeks to go before kickoff, the triple threat is still working her magic with her team to put together the perfect run. “We won’t know that the show is basically until about a week before,” she shared. “That’s where it’s really locked in.” The setlist isn't the biggest surprise. Earlier this week, Jennifer teased that someone special could join her on the road.

SEE JENNIFER SHARE HER SECRETS BELOW