The countdown is on! With her wedding to Cooke Maroney just days away, Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning as she celebrated her engagement party in New York City. The Hunger Games actress and the 34-year-old art dealer were surrounded by family and friends as they toasted their upcoming nuptials, although the location of the wedding remains top secret. The 28-year-old Oscar winner looked ready for a walk down the aisle in a pale peach 'Juliana' gown by L Wells – designed by the actress' cousin, Lauren Wells – which costs around $2,400.

Bride-to-be Jennifer wore a bridal look by L Wells for the NYC party

The actress' stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, posted a picture of the bride-to-be on Instagram, writing: "Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all."

The stylists also revealed some details of the pretty look which was accessorized with a Roger Vivier purse, Casadei shoes and Fred Leighton jewels. Her hair was styled by Ben Skervin and Fulvia Farolfi was her makeup artist. "YES!!! What a joy to be part of this magic moment!" wrote Fulvia on her Instagram profile, while Ben said it was a "wonderful day".

The actress accessorized with Casadei shoes and a Roger Vivier purse in matching tones

Jennifer ended a relationship with Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after dating the director for less than a year. One of the star's best friends, actress Laura Simpson, introduced her to Cooke, who is the director of Gladstone Gallery, located on the Upper East Side.

Apparently it was a case of love at first sight – and now we're ready for a Hollywood wedding!