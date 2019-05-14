Roselyn Sanchez and her family are picture perfect on the cover of HOLA! USA’s May/June issue! The Puerto Rican beauty, her husband Eric Winter and their two children, Sebella, seven, and 18-month-old Dylan are the definition of family goals as they welcome us into their home and show us a great time. Go behind-the-scenes as the Grand Hotel star puts their bond on display and gives you a glimpse inside of their world – in the video below.

RELATED: Roselyn Sanchez keeps it real about 'mommy guilt'

Loading the player...

Inside the magazine, the Devious Maids star also chats with her BFF and fellow actress Eva Longoria for some serious girl talk about life in the spotlight and juggling her work and mom life. To learn more about Roselyn Sanchez’s career and life, her friendship with Eva Longoria and more about the multi-talented actress, be sure to pick up the latest issue of HOLA! USA available to subscribers on May 6 and on newsstands on May 17.