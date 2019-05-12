Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth baby together, and in true royal tradition, the couple have yet to release the name of their baby boy. However, fans are speculating that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have already hinted at the name they have chosen for the newest member of the family.

Fans are speculating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are naming their fourth child Bear West Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

Fans are convinced that Kimye have chosen the name Bear for their new baby because—get this—Kim has been posting up a storm with teddy bear emojis on her social media. Before welcoming her son, she threw a star-studded CBD-themed baby shower and shared photos with her fans on Instagram. She wrote, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much." Along with the caption, the KKW founder added a teddy bear emoji.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome fourth baby!

One time is okay, but twice? It could just be that the A-lister is trying to tell us something, and fans picked up on it. After sharing another gallery of behind-the-scenes party pictures that featured the teddy bear emoji, everyone started guessing the name of the baby. One user wrote, "Bear??? His name is bear, noel??? Tell us," while another guessed, "Bear west? Teddy west? Theodore west?"

According to a ~source~, the celebrity couple already had the name, but as always, they wanted to meet the baby before naming him. “They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” the source told People. The source also revealed that the rest of the siblings—North, Saint and Chicago—have met their baby brother and “North seems the most excited.”

According to a source, Kim and Kanye have had a name in mind but wanted to meet the baby first before naming him Photo:Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim also shared details about the newborn when he was born. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she wrote on Twitter. The name of the baby is yet to be confirmed, but it wouldn't be surprising if they named him something along the lines of Teddy, Cub or Bear, seeing as all those names are connected to Kanye's hometown. Both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears are the city's sports teams and the couple named their third child Chicago after the city.

Stay tuned!